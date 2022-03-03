PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices are rising around Pittsburgh. Experts say gas jumped 12 cents a gallon in the area overnight, bringing the average price to $3.82, which is higher than the national average of $3.72 a gallon.

The Exxon on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline is $4.19 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. It was the highest price KDKA saw all day and quite the shock for some drivers pulling in.

“Where’s this gas going to?” said Patricia Jaquay of Brookline. “I’m not gonna be able to afford $4.19 a gallon for my vehicle.”

“I think a little scary. It’s like $100 to fill your tank now. It’s more than $400 a month,” said Renee Salicce of Baldwin.

Experts with AAA say we’re going to have to get used to it for now.

“AAA believes these are unprecedented times. We have not seen increases like this in at least 14 years and maybe longer in some parts of the country,” said AAA East Central Spokesperson Lynda Lambert.

Lynda Lambert says it’s unprecedented for many reasons, one being the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

“There is a lot of volatility, a lot of uncertainty. No one can project what will happen between those two countries down the line,” said Lambert.

KDKA saw high prices all around town: $4.15 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel at the Sunoco on Banksville Road, $3.99 at the Sunoco in McKees Rocks and $3.79 at the BP also on Banksville Road.

“It’s going up everywhere. Ain’t nothing we can do,” said William Russell of Sheraden.

AAA says there are some things drivers can do to improve fuel efficiency.

“Drive the speed limit, plan your day, consolidate your trips, so driving as little as possible. Carpool and walk if you can or ride a bike,” said Lambert.

Which is something Renee Salicce says she’s already doing.

“Trying to be more efficient where I’m driving. If I have to go to grocery store, just combining them, trying to double up,” said Salicce.

AAA says it’s also important to make sure your car is properly maintained and to get it checked out as soon as you see the check engine light come on.

For a breakdown of state-by-state gas prices, click here. To find cheap gas in Pennsylvania, click here.