PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are looking to save money, and who isn’t right now, you’ve found your way to the right place.

March isn’t considered a major sales month but deals are there to be had and also places to avoid.

That’s why we spoke with Smart Shopper Trae Bodge who has a list of where to save, where to spend, and where to aovid.

“March may feel a little bit boring,” Bodge said.

While it may feel boring, Bodge says not if you think travel, because there is no holiday or three-day weekend.

“You can find good travel deals,” she said.

However, Bodge recommends avoiding the typical places like Expedia and instead go to SlickDeals and putting in travel.

That’s where you’ll see what 12 million deal-seekers have found.

“There tends to be more deal content and maybe secret deals [and] lesser-known deals,” Bodge explained.

The week of March 13-19 is “Sleep Awareness Week” and we’re not just talking mattresses.

“If you need new pillows, or perhaps you want to try a sleep aid or a mattress, you can find good deals,” she said.

March is also the transition into spring so there are deals to be had when it comes to clothing.

“Retailers are going to be looking to clear out their winter merchandise to make space for spring merchandise,” Bodge said.

That’s true for online shopping as well as brick-and-mortar stores.

Bodge did say that there are two specific industries to avoid because there won’t be deals and those are jewelry because we just had Valentine’s Day and then electronics because, in June or July, big discounts will surface to compete against Amazon Prime Days.