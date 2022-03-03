By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 2,000 trees will be given away by Tree Pittsburgh this spring.READ MORE: Pennsylvania School Pension Board To Discuss Russian Assets
Those who are interested can sign up for one beginning on Monday.READ MORE: Man Faces Death Penalty After Jury Finds Him Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
They will have several species available, including black gum, redbud, and sweetbay magnolia.
Tree Pittsburgh is aiming to increase the tree canopy in the region.MORE NEWS: West Mahoning Twp. Public Works Building, Equipment Damaged In Fire
You can find more information on Tree Pittsburgh’s website.