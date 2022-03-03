IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 2,000 trees will be given away by Tree Pittsburgh this spring.

Those who are interested can sign up for one beginning on Monday.

They will have several species available, including black gum, redbud, and sweetbay magnolia.

Tree Pittsburgh is aiming to increase the tree canopy in the region.

