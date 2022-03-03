PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two football stars from McKeesport are leaning on each other after gun violence turned their lives upside down.

While former University of Pittsburgh football player Jason Chavis is doing everything he can to find his son’s killer, former Penn State football player Brandon Short is preparing to see his daughter’s alleged killer in court on Friday.

“Just all the heartache and pain that my friend was going to go through and how frustrated and angry I am about my own loss and his loss and how much unnecessary death continues to happen,” said Short.

Short is overwhelmed with sadness because his friend’s son had his life taken from him. Twenty-five-year-old Jason Chavis was shot and killed in Homestead last Thursday night.

“He was the ball that I wasn’t supposed to drop. As a father, you immediately feel like you failed. You feel like you failed because you didn’t keep your kid safe,” Jason Chavis said.

The person or people who killed his son still walk the streets. The 25-year-old is being remembered as a good, young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He was always the person who wanted to go off on his own, prove he could do something, and then bring it back to you and say, ‘Hey, I’m proud,’” Jason Chavis said.

Short’s daughter was also a victim of gun violence. Karli Short, 26, was expecting a child when she was shot and killed last September.

“In the prime of their lives for nothing,” Brandon Short said. “It allows me to be able to help him, more because I understand working with the police, trying to draw attention to the case, try to do more things to feel like you have some control in a situation where you feel literally helpless.”

The two fathers were star football players at McKeesport High School. Jason Chavis went on to play at Pitt, while Brandon Short played at Penn State and in the NFL. Football gave them a brotherhood to lean on during hard times, especially now.

“Just want him to know he’s not alone, it’s not his fault,” Brandon Short said.

Brandon Short got some justice for his daughter when Isaac Smith was charged with homicide and homicide of an unborn child in November. Smith will be in court Friday for his preliminary hearing.

“Anything can happen in a courtroom, but I know what happened and prior to understanding what happened, it’s still a nightmare. But it’s not a sense of closure because it’s not full justice, but I can’t imagine the frustration and pain people carry to have to never get closure,” he said.

The two friends want the gun violence to stop, but their focus right now is getting justice for the Chavis family.

“Justice, the full weight of the law brought down, for anyone who had anything to do with it because the pain that person caused is exponential. We’re all feeling it right now and for what? We don’t know yet. But whatever it is, it’s for nothing,” Brandon Short said.

“Look into my soul and be courageous and give information if you know something,” Jason Chavis said.

Jason Chavis is collecting donations that he will use for a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his son’s killer, and he plans on posting billboards in Homestead with the reward information.

Allegheny County police said on Thursday night that officers are actively working the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police’s tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.