By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged after a shootout at the Circle K gas station in Carmichaels, Greene County.

Green County District Attorney David Russo said 18-year-old Kobe Cramer and a 16-year-old juvenile were arraigned Friday morning. Both were denied bond.

State police said five people were involved in the shooting that broke out just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, security footage from the gas station shows a white Dodge Dart pulling into the parking lot with four people inside. The video then shows another man approaching the vehicle and reaching into the passenger compartment of the car before running away with items in his hand.

“Three occupants of the vehicle quickly chase after the man and attack him at the front door of the structure. The three strike the man several times with their fists and feet,” police said in a criminal complaint.

Police said that’s when Cramer walked toward the building, concealing one of his hands and putting his hood up. Police said the man on the ground then began shooting at the four people.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they found the man, who returned fire, by following a trail of blood. Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the face and flown to Ruby Memorial.

Police said another man was found shot in the right arm, and a third man was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Their conditions remain unknown as of Friday night.

Police said the four ran back to their vehicle, where the 16-year-old juvenile could be seen on video running with what appeared to be a pistol in his right hand.

Police reported finding bullet holes in the white Dodge Dart, an ice machine near the front of the Circle K entrance and a home near the gas station. Paperwork reports a .45 caliber handgun was also found in a trashcan outside a residence.

According to records online, Cramer is facing numerous charges, including criminal conspiracy – aiding murder in the first degree; criminal conspiracy aiding – voluntary manslaughter; simple assault and aggravated assault.

The juvenile has been charged with criminal attempt – murder of the first degree; criminal attempt – voluntary manslaughter; possession of a weapon; simple assault; aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16.