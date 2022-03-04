IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a job, Aramark and PNC Park is looking for you.

Even as the MLB continues its lockout, Aramark is hosting a hiring event to prepare for when baseball returns.

On Saturday, the event will run from noon until 3 p.m.

Aramark is hosting open interviews and on-the-spot job offers for concessions staff, servers, supervisors, and other positions.

For those that cannot make it on Saturday, there will be two more events on March 5 and March 19.

You can learn more on the Aramark website at this link.