By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for a job, Aramark and PNC Park is looking for you.
Even as the MLB continues its lockout, Aramark is hosting a hiring event to prepare for when baseball returns.
On Saturday, the event will run from noon until 3 p.m.
Aramark is hosting open interviews and on-the-spot job offers for concessions staff, servers, supervisors, and other positions.
For those that cannot make it on Saturday, there will be two more events on March 5 and March 19.
You can learn more on the Aramark website at this link.