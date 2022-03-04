By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Elizabeth are looking for answers in what the chief called a “disturbing” animal cruelty case.
Chief William Sombo said someone left a dead dog on a set of steps.
The poodle-terrier mix was found in a cage on a set of steps leading from South Second Avenue to the Walker Heights section of the borough, Sombo said.
The dog’s collar and leash were still on, and Sombo said police are sharing photos in hopes the public can identify the items and lead them to the owner.
If you have any information, call police.