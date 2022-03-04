NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a Friday night during Lent and that means fish fry time in western Pennsylvania.

Volunteer fire companies use fish fries as a major fundraiser. While the pandemic seems to be slowing down, it’s created some supply issues and that means changes in price and products on some menus.

Firefighters are pretty undaunted despite cost and lack of some menu items. The departments KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spoke to say if there’s fish, they’ll fire it.

The kitchen at New Stanton’s Volunteer Fire Department social hall Friday was filled with people who generally try to put out anything that involves frying or fire. Not today.

“We’re in our 37th year of doing fish fries,” said fire department president David Hauger.

He says there’s gold in those styrofoam containers. With every meal that goes out the door, the department becomes that much better equipped to do its job.

“Indirectly you’re buying somewhat of an insurance policy when you buy a fish dinner,” Hauger said.

From maintaining trucks to turnout gear, the sale of fish, haluski and you name it makes it happen.

“It helps us buy protective gear that is between $5,000 and $7,000 per firefighter,” said Hauger said.

With pandemic restrictions all but gone, Hauger expects more people will be leaving with plastic bags full of Friday night dinner. However, due to COVID-related shortages, finding the things needed to make a fish fry happen has been challenging.

“It is expensive, on average our costs have gone up 11 percent,” said Hauger.

Shortages for some departments mean either higher prices or smaller menus.

“We looked to see what we could get and get all the time, so we got what we could and we limited it down,” said Joseph Bagshaw with the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department. “It’s harder for some people to get what they want but it also makes it easier on us.”