Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Josephine

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Josephine! She came to Animal Friends through no fault of her own when her previous owner was unable to care for her. Our staff and volunteers have been working with her on her manners and she is slowly starting to come around. She would do best in a home where she’s the only pet so she can receive all of the love! Josephine’s new family should be experienced cat owners who can give her the time and patience she needs to be her most comfortable.

To find out more about how to adopt Josephine, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Layla & Lola

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Layla and Lola are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are both 5-years-old. They came to Orphans of the Storm when their previous owner passed away. These girls are shy at first, but really affectionate once they know you.

To find out more about how to adopt Layla, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Lola, visit this link!

BONUS PUPS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24