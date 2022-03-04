By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man.
Dalton Mull is wanted for several felonies including escape, burglary, and terroristic threats.

Mull is 28-years-old, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
