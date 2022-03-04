IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dalton Mull, Kittanning, Kittanning Borough Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

READ MORE: Five Suspects In Custody, Three Recovering After Shootout At Greene County Gas Station

Dalton Mull is wanted for several felonies including escape, burglary, and terroristic threats.

Photo Credit: Kittanning Borough Police/Facebook

READ MORE: Police Called To Sewickley Academy After Students And Parents Raise Concerns About Inclusiveness

Mull is 28-years-old, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Black Man Shot 20 Times In Police Hospital Killing

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details