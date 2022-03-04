PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Super Bowl champion was honored in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Mayor Ed Gainey honored Penn Hill native and Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald for his hard work on the field and his commitment to giving back off the field.

During Friday’s proclamation ceremony, Gainey spoke about Donald being a role model to the younger generation. Donald is known for spending part of his offseason at Penn Hills High School helping out his former team and making donations to the University of Pittsburgh, his college alma mater.

THEREFORE, I, Ed Gainey, Mayor of @Pittsburgh, do hereby proclaim March 4 2022, as AARON DONALD DAY. I encourage everyone in Pittsburgh to learn more about Aaron Donald and take inspiration from him to pursue your dreams, work hard & always remember to give back to the community. pic.twitter.com/E1ledbMF9l — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) March 4, 2022

And while his on-field achievements are great, Donald’s AD99 Solutions Foundation, which serves underprivileged youth, has helped make him larger than life.

“There’s so much that comes with this sport, so much that comes with what we do,” Donald said. “But we motivate young kids in different areas in the city and to be a role model to so many, its a blessing. I can’t thank you enough.”

Donald said the work for him started when he was young. Because of that, he said he will continue to give back and encourage others.