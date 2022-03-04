By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men charged in a grandparent scam in Bethel Park are back in jail after police said they tried to leave while out on bail.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Student Standardized Test Scores Fell, Delayed Test Results Show
Earlier this week, police arrested Wilson Burgos Hernandez and Noel Medrano-Abreu for allegedly trying to scam a couple out of $12,000. They were released on bail, but police said they tried to leave the area.
Burgos Hernandez tried to board a plane to the Dominican Republic Thursday night in Philadelphia, police said. Medrano-Abreu was arrested when police said he returned to the police station to get the pair’s car.
READ MORE: KDKA Links: Feb. 27 - Mar. 6
According to the criminal complaint, a woman claiming to be a Montgomery County public defender called the couple and told them their son had gotten into an accident involving a pregnant woman and was taken to jail. Police said the woman told the couple to withdraw $12,700 in order to release their son.
The victims told KDKA that’s when the woman on the phone told them that she could send a bail bondsman to their home to collect the money. They said they decided to call their son’s cellphone and when he answered, they realized it was a scam.
Burgos Hernandez is accused of showing up to collect the money, and police said Medrano-Abreu was the getaway vehicle.MORE NEWS: Father Of Karli Short's Unborn Child Pleads Not Guilty To Homicide Charges
Both are back in jail and have been denied bail on their new charges.