By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Harrison Township, according to police.READ MORE: Plans For Hyperloop Stop In Pittsburgh More Uncertain
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Friday night at the intersection of Freeport Road and Evergreen Drive. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, collided with the back of an SUV, authorities said.READ MORE: Highmark Will Make Low-Cost Generic Insulin Available To Members
The driver remained on the scene and was not injured, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.MORE NEWS: Family Renews Calls For Justice For Man Shot, Killed In Northview Heights
Police are investigating.