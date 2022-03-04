EDGEWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) — There have been issues for months about inclusiveness at Sewickley Academy.

Since the summer, several Sewickley Academy administrators and faculty members have been let go. It reached a tipping point on Thursday when police were called to the school in response to students and parents raising their concerns.

Students have not been happy, and several started a petition to address their concerns. According to Sewickley Academy parents, students were called into a full senior high meeting Thursday to address the petition.

School leaders said some students felt pressured to sign the petition. KDKA was told organizers and some allies then went to speak with the head of the senior high about the concerns.

“I was really proud of them. It was very brave of them,” said parent Lisa Wren.

Wren went to support her daughter, as did Mark Cox and his wife. They said the meeting ended with the school leader leaving.

“All of the students felt like they have been abandoned and weren’t being listened to,” Cox said.

The group said they then went to take the petition to Dr. Ashley Birtwell, the head of schools. By this point, more students and at least one faculty member had joined.

“It was a peaceful effort to give her a petition in support of caring for their schoolmates,” Wren said.

When Dr. Birtwell was unavailable, Cox and Wren said assistant head of schools Ken Goleski confronted the group, called police and fired a faculty member on the spot.

“To have the police escort me off the campus where my kids have gone for 10-plus years, it’s just surreal. It’s completely uncalled for,” Cox said. “It didn’t have to end that way.”

However, the school said in a message to parents, “Unfortunately, there was a situation today which necessitated outreach to local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety. The authorities have since left campus as the situation has been resolved.”

“What a complete misrepresentation of the facts,” Cox said.

Sewickley Academy sent this response to KDKA-TV on Thursday evening.

“Please know that at Sewickley Academy, we have always encouraged our community to voice their ideas and help take our learning to new heights. However, such initiatives must be done in a constructive and inclusive manner. For this reason, we are extremely saddened by the recent events at the Academy and members of our community’s choice to voice their opinions in an unproductive manner that has also turned our once safe space into one that feels anything but that. This is not in line with our core values and is counterproductive as we look to build a better Academy for the future.”

Birtwell sent an email Thursday night to families and students about the incident. It can be found below.