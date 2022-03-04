By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority took a major step in improving the Negley Busway Station on Thursday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Soar Over The Weekend, Rain Expected On Sunday
They broke ground on Thursday morning on the new project.READ MORE: National Day Of Unplugging: Disconnecting With The Phone, Reconnecting With Life
The project includes a new ramp, new stairs, new platforms, and a covered waiting area.MORE NEWS: Five Suspects In Custody, Three Recovering After Shootout At Greene County Gas Station
The Negley Station is the first of several that are scheduled for the new improvement program.