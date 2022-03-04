IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority took a major step in improving the Negley Busway Station on Thursday.

They broke ground on Thursday morning on the new project.

The project includes a new ramp, new stairs, new platforms, and a covered waiting area.

The Negley Station is the first of several that are scheduled for the new improvement program.