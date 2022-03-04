By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Women from USA Hockey and Hockey Canada will put their rivalry aside for a few hours next weekend in Pittsburgh.

In conjunction with the Penguins Foundation, two girls’ hockey clinics will be hosted at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday morning.

Players from both Team USA and Team Canada will be part of these learning clinics.

The first clinic will be for girls ages 13-19 and begin at 8:45 a.m.

The next will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be for girls ages 6-12.

Admission is $100 per player and includes two club tickets to the Rivalry Rematch game at 4:00 p.m.

You can sign up for the clinic at this link.

Following their matchup in the gold medal game in Bejing, that Team Canada won taking home the gold, these two long-time rivals will reignite the flame of competition right here in Pittsburgh.

The game can be watched on AT&T Sportsnet and Steve Mears will serve as play-by-play with Penguins’ Michelle Crechiolo rinkside.