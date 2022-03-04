By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EDGEWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) – About 50 students and parents protested outside Sewickley Academy Friday, saying students of color haven’t felt safe at the school.

The prestigious private school in one of the region’s wealthiest communities became a hotbed of division last summer after a teacher and four administrators committed to a strategic diversity plan were dismissed.

The conflict reached a tipping point Thursday when police were called to the school in response to students and parents raising their concerns.

According to a letter from Head of Schools Ashley Birtwell, some faculty members were asked to postpone an “unsanctioned opt-in session focused on critical race theory” scheduled for lunchtime.

HAPPENING NOW: About 50 students and parents are protesting outside of Sewickley Academy. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/d8FVG92rCR — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 4, 2022

During a meeting with those faculty members, Birtwell said a group of students and parents came into her office and refused to leave. Police were called as a precaution after Birtwell said disorderly conduct escalated.

During the confrontation, parents told KDKA a faculty member was also fired on the spot.

Birtwell’s letter said she and the board already had plans for diversity and inclusion initiatives and thought the faculty’s efforts to teach critical race theory would take away from efforts to “strengthen the community.”

Parents said they just wanted to take a petition to Birtwell.

“It was a peaceful effort to give her a petition in support of caring for their schoolmates,” said parent Lisa Wren.

Classes were canceled for the senior school Friday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest at the developing story.