CARMICHAELS (KDKA) – This morning, three people are recovering after being injured by gunfire.

The Greene County District Attorney said this all happened because of a fight outside of a gas station and ended in shots being fired.

DA David Russo said five people were involved in the shooting and have since been arrested.

Russo said that four of the suspects are from Fayette County and the fifth is from Greene County.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Circle K in Carmichaels.

Russo said the fight started earlier in the day with four people in one vehicle and one other person in another vehicle, ultimately ending in firing guns at each other.

Witnesses said they heard about a dozen gunshots.

“I heard people calling each other saying there was a robbery going down at dairy mart and then it came back again and said someone got shot in the head with a gun and somebody got hit in the leg,” Brian Curincak said.

“Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this, I have full faith that they will bring resolution to this matter,” said Greene County District Attorney David Russo.

Much of the investigation focused on the Circle K parking lot and a white car that had been hit by gunfire.

Charges are expected to be filed.

