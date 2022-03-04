RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a power play at 3:14 of overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from two goals down to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.

Jordan Staal scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and won for the fourth time in 16 chances (4-10-2) when trailing after two periods. Antti Raanta stopped 22 shots.

Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-1-2 when leading through two periods. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

Svechnikov’s 23rd goal of the season came after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang went to the penalty box for slashing 2:47 into overtime.

Both teams turned to their No. 2 goalies after playing road games Thursday night.

Guentzel scored 4:28 into the game with a redirection of Marcus Pettersson’s delivery.

Guentzel set up the next goal, with the Penguins going up 2-0 with 6:07 left in the period when his pass went through Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei’s legs on the way to Crosby. Crosby has scored in three consecutive games for the second time this season.

Staal’s first goal came after teammate Nino Niederreiter’s determined pursuit of the puck helped produce the goal. Staal was left alone in the slot to fire in the rebound at 4:20 of the second.

Staal redirected Ethan Bear’s shot for the tying goal with 10:12 left in regulation.

The Penguins were limited to five shots in the third period despite going on a power play with 2:09 remaining.

SURGING STAAL

Staal, a decade removed from his time with the Penguins, has been on a scoring binge the past couple of weeks. He has five goals in the last seven games, scoring in every-other game during that stretch.

Before that, he had three goals in 46 games this season. The Carolina captain has scored in both games against Pittsburgh this season.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Seattle on Sunday night.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)