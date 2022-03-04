By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a year after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood, his family and police are still searching for answers.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot Twice In The Back in Northview Heights, Police Investigating
Blake Green, 41, was found outside a home on Jan. 9 after police were called to Chicago Street for a shots fired call. Police said officers rendered aid until medics arrived, but he died at the hospital.
Police said security footage showed several people left the home after 41-year-old Blake Green was shot twice in the back.
Investigators believe there are multiple witnesses, and Green’s family along with police are asking them to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7161.