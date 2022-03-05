By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bad news just got worse for drivers overnight — gas prices are continuing to climb in Pennsylvania.
The average price for gas in the state is $4.088 today, according to AAA.
The last time gas prices reached this kind of peak was in 2008, the year of the financial crisis.
Still, prices seem to be faring better in Southwestern Pennsylvania compared to the eastern side of the state.
Southwestern Pa. Counties
Allegheny County – $4.073
Beaver County – $4.059
Fayette County – $4.060
Westmoreland County – $4.060
Southeastern Pa. Counties
Bucks County – $4.158
Montgomery County – $4.162
Philadelphia County – $4.131
Lancaster County -$4.111
In Pittsburgh, the price per gallon for regular fuel is $4.060.
The national average for today is slightly lower than all of those prices, at $3.922.