By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – March is National Women's Month and on Saturday, U.S. Congressman Mike Doyle paid a visit to the talented young women who hope to one day change the world.
He checked out the Pittsburgh’s Girls Of Steel Robotics Team’s practice facility, a place for girls interested in STEM fields.
Right now, the team is working on two robots for their upcoming robotics competitions.
Doyle said our area is working on bringing STEM technology to primary grade levels to help get kids interested early.
“It’s going to lead to careers and the universities that are going to have young women coming out of these schools getting to stay in Pittsburgh because we’re a technology city and do some great things here,” he said.
The girls were particularly excited to show their work on "Buzzband."
It’s a wearable fitness device designed for kids with Autism who are facing sensory, physical, and emotional challenges associated with exercise.