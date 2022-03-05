IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILMERDING (KDKA) — Some residents in Pitcairn and Wilmerding faced brief power outages after live wires caught on fire on Saturday.

(Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police Department/Facebook)

The wires affected were on Middle Avenue near Bridge Street in Wilmerding, and the fire was first reported around noon.

Pitcairn police say they alerted Duquesne Light and fire crews to the fire.

As of 12:45 p.m. today, the outages have been fixed.