By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILMERDING (KDKA) — Some residents in Pitcairn and Wilmerding faced brief power outages after live wires caught on fire on Saturday.
READ MORE: Second Starbucks Store In Pittsburgh Trying To Form A Union
The wires affected were on Middle Avenue near Bridge Street in Wilmerding, and the fire was first reported around noon.
Pitcairn police say they alerted Duquesne Light and fire crews to the fire.
As of 12:45 p.m. today, the outages have been fixed.