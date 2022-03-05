PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beautiful day ahead and feeling like spring! We will be well above normal with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.

It’ll be just as warm Sunday, even lows in the 50s but you’ll need the umbrella for the start of the day and through the afternoon. It’s going to get windy during the afternoon and evening so secure any loose items outdoors.

It certainly won’t be a wash-out Sunday morning and early afternoon but there could be a heavy downpour occasionally. Wind gusts will ramp up near 40 mph as the system quickly exits the region.

Monday, we start off in the 50s then fall through the day. Rain is likely for everyone all day then it’ll transition to a light wintry mix through very early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week with near-normal highs in the low 40s before sunshine and warmer temperatures return for mid-week and through Friday again near 50.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Next weekend looks like cooler weather could be moving back in.