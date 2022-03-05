PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What a gorgeous start to the weekend!

Aware: Wind advisory tomorrow for areas north and west of PIT with gusts up to 50 mph. Up to about 1” of rain through the day Monday with a possible thunderstorm afternoon/evening.

Alert: None. Holding off on an alert day for Monday since not a widespread flooding concern… though it will be a soggy day.

Highs hit the 70s today, though no records, Pittsburgh’s record high stands at 78 degrees, and we’ll have a mild night and more warm air Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Showers will sneak in here tomorrow morning as the warm front progresses through the region but we should have some dry time by afternoon. Winds will be gusty tomorrow afternoon and evening with gusts reaching 45-50 mph at times.

A wind advisory is posted for counties north and west of Pittsburgh through the day tomorrow where gusts will be the highest. Make sure to secure outdoor objects like trash cans.

The steady, heavier rain arrives Monday ahead of the approaching cold front and we’re expecting roughly 1” of rain through the day and evening.

We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or even a thunderstorm or two with this warm, unstable air. Temps drop Tuesday behind the front and we may even see the last rain showers end as a few snowflakes, though no accumulation.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.