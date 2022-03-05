INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, and the Steelers brass are still in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

They will be there until Monday when the Combine concludes.

The Steelers have met with a few top prospects already including all of the top quarterbacks. The Steelers will meet with 45 players for 20 minutes each during the weeklong event.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was one of the QBs that met with the Steelers. Pickett showed off his arm and also ran a surprising 4.73 in the 40 but all anyone wanted to talk about was his hand size which is the smallest of the group.

“Whatever it measures, it measures,” Pickett said.

Pickett is very familiar with the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

“He’d always come over and hang out with us for a little bit during the summer,” Pickett recalled about his interactions with Tomlin.

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has Pickett going 6th overall to the Panthers.

It also has the Steelers selecting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the 20th pick.

Corral spoke highly of the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s definitely a blessing just to be considered that a team wants you after having a quarterback such as Ben Roethlisberger,” Corral said. “Who wouldn’t want to step in after a Hall of Fame quarterback?”

Malik Willis put his athleticism and big arm on display Thursday in Indianapolis. The Liberty quarterback decided not to run the 40 at the combine, saying he will run it at his pro day.

The Steelers are really high on Willis and his abilities. Willis thinks he should be the first quarterback off the board, if that’s the case, he won’t be there when the Steelers draft.

He is viewed more as a project-type quarterback.

The Steelers also talked to UNC’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and Nevada’s Carson Strong.

Just because the Steelers talked with most of the quarterbacks doesn’t mean they will draft one in the first round.

They could go in a few different directions, like the offensive line.

They met with Penn State’s Rasheed Walker and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

The defensive line and cornerback are two other positions of need for the Steelers.

They will conduct more interviews through Monday.