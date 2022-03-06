By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re one of those people who drink a glass of wine or beer at the end of the day to unwind…it could be shrinking your brain.
That finding comes to us from Friday’s edition of the journal “Nature.”
READ: Associations between alcohol consumption and gray and white matter volumes in the UK Biobank
The study found on average people at age 50 who drank a pint of beer or a six-ounce glass of wine every day aged their brains by two years.
However, the study contradicts previous research that previously showed moderate amounts of alcohol actually offered a health benefit for the brain.
One reviewer said the article is not definitive but does identify areas for future research.