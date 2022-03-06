By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – At least one person has died as the result of a house fire in New Kensington.
Westmoreland County 911 tells KDKA that the fire is at a home on 4th Avenue.
READ MORE: Jewish Family And Community Services Pittsburgh Ready To Help Ukraine Refugees If Needed
#BREAKING: One person reported dead after a fire on 4th Ave in New Kensington. @KDKA
📷 @Live_News_Nick pic.twitter.com/wuH0J8fjU8
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) March 6, 2022
It's unknown if anyone else was trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.
KDKA has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest here and on-air.