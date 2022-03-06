GAS PRICESWith Prices Spiking, Know Where To Go With Our Gas Tracker
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – At least one person has died as the result of a house fire in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County 911 tells KDKA that the fire is at a home on 4th Avenue.

It’s unknown if anyone else was trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.

KDKA has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest here and on-air.