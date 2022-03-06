By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILL RUN (KDKA) — Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater reopened for its 59th season on Saturday.
Since opening to the public for its first house tour in 1964, Fallingwater has welcomed visitors from around the world.
Fallingwater is located in the Laurel Highlands in Fayette County.
Tours are offered daily, except on Wednesdays, through Thanksgiving weekend.