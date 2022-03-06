By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman from Florida is expected to face charges after it was discovered she had a firearm in her backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Just before 7:00 p.m., TSA officers found the loaded .22 caliber revolver in the woman's backpack, and Allegheny County Police were called.
From there, police were able to learn that the 22-year-old woman did not have a concealed carry permit. The FBI was alerted to the situation.
Allegheny County Police are expected to file firearms charges and the gun is in possession of the police.
They’re reminding travelers that bringing firearms into the airport checkpoints can result in fines of up to $10,000.