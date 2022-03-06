PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rapid ascent of gas prices could soon make it harder to get your food or a ride when you call a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft.

The amount you pay is set by the company but it’s the drivers who are pumping increasing more costly gas into their vehicles.

“With the rideshare companies not giving us anything extra, it’s horrible,” said Michelle Landittle.

Landsittle said she’s talking about daily pain.

“I put 75 a day now, that might fill the tank up,” she said.

She added that in order to make ends meet, she has to stay out 12-15 hours per day, so until the rideshare companies start raising compensation for the gas price surge, it could mean shortages.

“I know a lot of the drivers that have SUVs they’re not driving right now,” she said.

It’s not just the SUVs, it’s the smaller vehicles also choosing to not drive.

Lyft has responded, saying they have a cashback program to help the drivers, but local drivers have said it doesn’t work.

Bottom line?

If you order food or a car, don’t be surprised if you have to wait awhile.