PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This gas station on Highland Avenue is at $4.59 for regular gas — it’s one of the higher-priced gas stations around — but people are still filling up here.

Just last night, it was $4.29.

Gas has seen a not-so-subtle incline across the country the past week, which stems from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Barrels of gas are selling for prices that nobody has seen since 2008.

In the commonwealth – prices have boomed above $4/gallon.

But here at KDKA — we have some tips for you to conserve your fuel.

slow down and drive the speed limit

avoid extended idling to warm up your engine

take advantage of savings programs that allow you to spend less at the pump

And even if you do all this, experts say it’s going to be a tough road ahead.

AAA says as we get closer towards the summer — prices will only continue to go up.

People we talked to say they’re already fed up — and are trying to find new means of transportation.

You can be up-to-date with the latest averages on rising gas prices locally, statewide and nationwide with our tracker here.