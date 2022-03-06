By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKMONT (KDKA) – One person has been shot and Allegheny County Police are on the scene in Oakmont.
The shooting took place at the Fox's Pizza on Hulton Road on Sunday afternoon.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.
