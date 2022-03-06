PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Please welcome Joe and Patrick,” James Esser shouted to get the crowd ready for Band Together Pittsburgh’s performances.

Being center stage and under the spotlight brings comfort and joy to Joe Hnath and Patrick Lah.

They played a rendition of Young Blood from Smokey Joe’s Café at the Steamworks Creative in Gibsonia.

“There are so many songs we’ve done together, me and Patrick,” said Hnath. “I’m just so happy that I’m with him and he’s with me.”

It’s their moment to shine.

“It’s probably the best kind of feeling for me,” said Lah.

Lah and Hnath are just two members of Band Together Pittsburgh.

The organization gives people on the autism spectrum the platform to perform.

“There are all kinds of level of performance,” said Co-founder John Vento. “We have some folks who are nonverbal who come to events, maybe

they drum or they just have rhythm or whatever. It’s just all about supporting each other in a nonjudgmental way.”

John Vento and Ron Esser, whose son is on the spectrum, created the group in 2016.

“My son is on the spectrum and that gave me a lot of insight into it,” said Esser, who also owns Moondogs Pub in Blawnox. “I see a lot of people who are on the spectrum have so much talent and so much to offer, and they just never get the chance to do it.”

The founders also have a passion for music, and they’re passing it on to the performers.

They have a variety of programs, such as open mics, drum circles, DJ training and a scholarship fund to give out lessons and instruments to those who can’t afford it.

And of course, a fan favorite – live performances at various venues.

When Justin Capozzoli is not on stage singing his original songs, he’s behind the soundboard.

“Music is my everything,” said Capozzoli. “With not having a big social drive, I wasn’t putting myself out there.”

“To see people on the spectrum, living on the spectrum to actually have the chance to let other people see how talented they are, that’s fantastic,” said Esser.

But the founders said there’s even more magic beyond the music for Band Together Pittsburgh.

“It’s just all about the love and inclusiveness and support, and we have fun,” said Vento. “A lot of the folks involved that perform and are just coming to our different events, many of them didn’t even have any friends a few years ago.”

But now these performers are center stage, producing a melody strong enough to harmonize a community.

“It means a great deal to me,” said Jack Wessel, who played a piece on the piano. “Because I get to interact with people here.”

“We get to make these connections and have more chemistry,” said Hnath. “I think it makes me braver as a person to be open with more people.”

“Being able to socialize with people who are like me,” said Lah. “I’m trying to set an example of how well you can perform despite a disability.”

Improving as musicians but also teaching lessons of their own.

“Push forward; that’s what I say,” said Hnath. “Just be yourself. Don’t let anyone bring you down.”

“You don’t know until you try,” said Capozzoli. “Band Together [Pittsburgh] is one of those things that was definitely worth trying. I don’t know what my life would have been like now if I didn’t take that leap.”

Band Together Pittsburgh has Open Mics coming up. The first one is on March 20 at the Tull Family Theater.

For more information on their events and how to get involved, go to their website.