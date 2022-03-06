By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. / PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh assistant police chief officer has been fired from his new position.
Larry Scirotto worked with Pittsburgh police from 1995 to 2018.READ MORE: 40th Annual Pittsburgh Home And Garden Show Underway This Weekend
He has been let go after only about six months on the job as the Fort Lauderdale Police Chief in Florida.
An investigation found Scirotto reportedly made hiring and promotion decisions with an improper minority-first approach.
Scirotto was the first openly gay chief hired in Fort Lauderdale and also is from a mixed-race background.