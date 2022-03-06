By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the last chance to see this year's Horror Realm Convention.
It is happening at the Crown Plaza Hotel across from the South Hills Village Mall.
Yesterday, fans were able to meet some of their favorite horror stars, see cool costumes, watch panels and be in contests.
Organizers say the number of people interested in horror films has increased since the coronavirus pandemic began.
"I think it's just horror is kind of cathartic for what's going on in the real world," Sandy Stuhlfire, a promoter of the Horror Realm Convention said. "And obviously there's a lot of pandemic movies out there, so this is kind of like we just lived it."
The convention is running from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.