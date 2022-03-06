By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh Atheltic Department shared the tragic news on Sunday that a former women’s volleyball and basketball star died in a car crash.

Monica Wignot, a native of Wilkes-Barre, died in the crash on Friday.

She was 29-years-old.

“Monica Wignot represented the student-athlete ideal at Pitt,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “She excelled in not one but two sports at the Division I level, a reflection of both her tremendous talent and commitment. That same dedication was evident in her academic pursuits as she earned three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.”

Wignot earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology in 2014 then her master’s in social work in 2016.

She played four years of volleyball and one season of basketball, earning honors in both.

She earned All-Big East honored for volleyball and the second-most single-season blocks in Pitt basketball history.

“Monica was a fantastic athlete, a loyal teammate, and a good person,” volleyball head coach Dan Fisher said. “She was on my first team at Pitt in 2013 and by the end of that year, she became the best player on our court. She had a big hand in helping turn this program around and I wish I could have coached her longer.”

Wignot is survived by her parents Thomas and Terese, and three siblings – Stephen, Owen, and Julia.