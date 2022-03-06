By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A cow trapped chest-deep in a muddy field for 12 hours outside of Jeannette was rescued by animal response teams last week.

On Saturday, the Westmoreland / Fayette / Allegheny County Animal Response Team shared photos from the scene on Wednesday, where they, along with humane officers and veterinarians, tended to the cow.

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department was able to put tarps around her and removed a good amount of the mud.

From there, response teams used tow straps and Becker’s sling to move her to a safer area.

Crews positioned the cow, who was fatigued after standing for so long, to lay on her side as a veterinarian took over her care.

Workers ensured a small temporary fence was put around the cow so she would not be disturbed and warmed her up with a blanket.

“We can assure you that the animal was treated humanely on scene and with the utmost care and concern for its welfare at all times by all responders on scene,” the response team said.

The Penn Township Ambulance Association, Penn Township Police Department and Penn Township Public Works also helped in the rescue.