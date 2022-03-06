By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Home and Garden Show is underway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
There are 1,900 exhibits being displayed, featuring DIY projects, home decor, wood work as well as food and drinks.
Today's hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight.
The show runs through next Sunday.