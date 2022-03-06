GAS PRICESWith Prices Spiking, Know Where To Go With Our Gas Tracker
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Home and Garden Show is underway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

There are 1,900 exhibits being displayed, featuring DIY projects, home decor, wood work as well as food and drinks.

Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight.

The show runs through next Sunday.