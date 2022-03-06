PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday we hit 72° and the last time we were in the 70s was 11/11/21 where we were at 71° so we beat that!

We are waking up to lows in the 60s and rain showers.

Those will taper off by late morning. Highs today will back it back at or near 70 with a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon before more rain returns overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

It’ll be windy during the afternoon and evening so secure any loose items outdoors as the system exits the region.

Tomorrow, we start off in the 40s then fall through the day.

Rain is likely for everyone in the first part of the day and it’ll be heavy before it eases up then it’ll transition to a light wintry mix through very early Tuesday morning.

Most will pick up around 1″ of rainfall and some isolated areas 1.25″ is possible. It’s another quick system so be aware when driving as the rain falls quickly.

Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week with near normal highs in the low 40s before sunshine and warmer temperatures return for mid-week and through Friday again near 50.

Next weekend looks like cooler weather could be moving back in. Sunday we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep but we have more daylight!