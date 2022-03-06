By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the offseason progresses and Steelers season creeps ever closer, the rumor mill keeps spinning.

This morning a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler linked a new man in the middle to the black and gold.

Their linking center Ryan Jensen to the Steelers this offseason.

“One player I expect to generate a lot of interest on the free-agent market is center Ryan Jensen, who has the attention of the Jets, Bengals, Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens, among others,” Graziano reported.

While he is generating interest, Fowler believes his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will get something done to keep him in Florida.

“I’m told the Bucs will try hard to get something done with Jensen,” he reported. “They feel he’s among the best centers in the league, maybe the best, when in their system. If that costs $15 million per year, which it very well might, then that might be worth it.”

Thanks to a lot of contract restructuring, as well as Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers will have plenty of cap space to spend this offseason.