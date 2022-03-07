By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of beef jerky brands are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.
At least 70 types of jerky, made by Boyd Specialties, are under the recall and being pulled off of store shelves.
The affected batches were made on Feb. 23, and sold under names including Gold Mine Jerky, Jerked Out and several others. They have an establishment number of “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The items shipped to retail locations in several states including Pennsylvania.
No illnesses have been reported.
