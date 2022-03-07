By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hill District, authorities said.
READ MORE: Westmoreland County Woman Killed In House Fire
ALERT:
Police are on scene at a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue.
Please avoid the area if possible while the investigation takes place.
Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/VyNc9ocEGY
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 7, 2022
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue on Monday. The authorities said a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He died at the scene.READ MORE: State Police Launch Investigation After Man Dies In Custody Of New Castle Police
One person was detained and taken to police headquarters, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.MORE NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In 2019 Penn Hills Hit-And-Run
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.