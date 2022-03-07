GAS PRICESWith Prices Spiking, Know Where To Go With Our Gas Tracker
One person was detained and taken to police headquarters, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hill District, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue on Monday. The authorities said a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.