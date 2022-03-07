By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is dead after a crash in Hempfield Township on Monday, authorities said.
The Westmoreland County coroner said Dawn Coyne, 57, died in a two-vehicle crash in the area of 942 Arona Rd.
The coroner said Coyne was driving a vehicle north on Arona Road when another driver traveling south crossed the centerline in an attempt to pass another southbound driver and crashed head-on into Coyne.
Police are investigating the head-on crash.