OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who shot the owner of the Fox’s Pizza in Oakmont Borough.

While people were enjoying a beautiful Sunday in Oakmont, a violent robbery unfolded at Fox’s Pizza Den in the heart of the borough. On Monday, a temporarily closed sign was posted on the door.

“I was shocked. I was in disbelief,” said Oakmont resident Barbara Heaps.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the robber entered the pizza shop and showed a handgun around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Detectives said there was a struggle between the owner of the shop and the suspect, then the shop owner was shot multiple times. The 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition.

Heaps has lived in Oakmont for many years. She and other neighbors are saddened about what happened to him and they hope he recovers soon.

“We don’t have major crime in Oakmont, and it was a sunny afternoon, and it just doesn’t happen. I feel really bad about the owner. His name is Greg. And my heart goes out to him and his family,” Heaps said.

“First thing I thought is, ‘that ain’t Oakmont,’ because that just doesn’t happen down here,” said Gerald Wirbicki.

Detectives said the suspect is a black male, between 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 in height, with a slim build. They believe he was wearing a ski mask and a red hooded sweatshirt with RMU across the front. They said he ran from the scene towards California Avenue.

“I’m just going to be more aware of my surroundings, and people around me,” Heaps said.

Employees inside the pizza shop declined to comment Monday.

Allegheny County police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.