By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Upper St. Clair Community Blood Drive Set For Tuesday.

Upper St. Clair is holding a community blood drive Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at the community and recreation center at Boyce Mayview Park. Appointments are recommended.

Deadlines Approach In Special Election

Special elections for the 19th, 24th and 116th legislative districts will be held April 5.

Voters who aren’t registered to vote or need to update information have until March 21. Voters who want to use a mail-in or absentee ballot have until March 29.

For Allegheny County residents, voter registration forms can be found here, as well as mail-in and absentee ballot applications.

Pittsburgh International Airport Announces Temporary Terminal Closures

The Pittsburgh International Airport has announced evening and overnight closures to two of its terminals as construction on a new terminal continues.

