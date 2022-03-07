By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged three more people in connection to the shootout at a Greene County gas station last week.
Joshua Curry-Jones, Marquis Curry-Jones and Christopher McKenzie were all wounded in the shooting at the Circle K in Carmichaels last Thursday. They were charged on Monday.
Two others were charged last Friday.
Police say McKenzie stole something from a car the other four were sitting in. They all got out, chased him, and then gunfire erupted, police said.