Filed Under:Carmichaels, Circle K, Greene County, Local TV, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged three more people in connection to the shootout at a Greene County gas station last week.

Joshua Curry-Jones, Marquis Curry-Jones and Christopher McKenzie were all wounded in the shooting at the Circle K in Carmichaels last Thursday. They were charged on Monday.

Two others were charged last Friday.

Police say McKenzie stole something from a car the other four were sitting in. They all got out, chased him, and then gunfire erupted, police said.