KYIV, Ukraine (KDKA) – Monday held tense moments for a Peters Township family from Ukraine. They’re concerned about the safety of some loved ones who live near the capital Kyiv.

KDKA was supposed to interview Kateryna Zhykharska Monday afternoon. However, she said in a text before the interview she had to cancel because her parents are in danger.

Zhykharska said the apartment building her parents live in near Kyiv was captured by the Russian military. Their cell phones were taken from them and she is praying that her parents survive this.

Kateryna shared some photos of her parents when they visited Pittsburgh in October of 2019. They visited several spots around the city, including Phipps Conservatory, and even made their way to Niagara Falls.

Kateryna emigrated to the U.S. with her husband in 2014. They’re both software engineers and have two sons who are 12 and 14 years old. Kateryna says she tries to limit what she shares with them since she doesn’t know when they’ll see their grandparents next.

Kateryna’s in-laws also live in a Kyiv suburb. She says they’re currently trapped in their building and she doesn’t know if and when they’ll get out.

Kateryna’s sister and her family fled the capital for Lviv, which is near the Polish border. The same goes for her husband’s brother’s family. They also left Kyiv to go to Lviv. Kateryna and her family went to Ukraine for her niece’s baptism in June of 2019.

Kateryna hasn’t had direct communication with her parents or in-laws since Thursday. She’s said her sister shared with her the latest news about their parents. She said she is going to continue to pray for them and give us updates when she can. She is asking for as many prayers as possible