By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh International Airport has announced evening and overnight closures to two of its terminals as construction on a new terminal continues.
Both trains and the center walkway connecting the airside and landside terminals will not operate from 7:30 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
“Passengers and employees will be bused between the terminals from 7:30 p.m. March 8 to 4 a.m. March 9,” a statement from the Allegheny County Airport Authority said. “Those traveling or working at the airport during those hours may experience slight delays of 10 to 15 minutes in traveling between the terminals and are advised to allow extra time.”
The statement said the timing for the outage was planned to occur when flights and passenger traffic are usually low.
Eight buses will be used to transport passengers and employees during the outage.