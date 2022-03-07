PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain returned to the area early this morning, with a chance of storms this afternoon and then a drastic drop in temperatures that could result in a snow shower.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the rain will be fairly continuously through around 6 p.m.

Right Now: Rain showers around for the morning commute. Storms possible from noon to around 4 p.m. as cold front sweeps through.

Alert: Yes! We have a slight risk of severe weather from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Aware: Looking ahead, accumulating snow still appears possible over the upcoming weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Spring is still two weeks away, but our first real storm chance of the year is happening today with the Storm Prediction Center issuing a slight risk for parts of our area. Storm chances increase from noon to around 4 p.m. as a cold front slides through. Strong winds are the main concern, putting the risk level at 2 out of 5.

For that reason, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Before the storms get here, we will be dealing with light rain showers through the morning hours. Don’t expect many gaps or breaks in the rain through around 5 or 6 p.m. Rain totals should be on average less than an inch, but there will be some places that likely hit the one inch range.

The day will end with rain showers turning into some spot lake effect snow showers that will continue into early Tuesday morning. Some places in the Laurels and Ridges could see some minor accumulations.

Looking ahead, once the snow ends before sunrise on Tuesday, the next couple of days are looking pretty dry. There’s a small 20% rain chance for Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday should be dry.

The weather during the middle of the week is looking above average. Temperatures will plunge though this weekend as a powerful winter storm moves through. Several inches of snow are going to be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it is still too early to go into much detail, but it is something we are keeping an eye on.

Looking back at the weekend, Saturday’s high hit 72 degrees. It was the first 70 degree day of the year.

Out of the last five years, it was the third earliest date to hit the mark, so it is pretty much in line with what we would expect to see. The last 70 degree day was Nov. 11 of last year.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.